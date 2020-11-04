Halliburton (HAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on December 23rd

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.68. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.24.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.