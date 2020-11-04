Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HMSNF. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hammerson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hammerson has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMSNF opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

