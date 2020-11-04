Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in October

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 352,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 92.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hang Lung Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Get Hang Lung Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRFRF opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98. Hang Lung Group has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Hang Lung Group Company Profile

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, owns, and operates real estate properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Hotels segments. It primarily operates Harbour City, a commercial space comprising offices, retail shops, serviced apartments, hotels and club, and car parking spaces; and Times Square, a retail space that consists of office and car parking spaces.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.