Hanmi Financial Co. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Hanmi Financial in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

HAFC opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $20.79.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.27. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.82%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 337.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 232,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the third quarter worth $35,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1,069.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 145,604 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

