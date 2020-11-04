Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €155.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €155.00 ($182.35) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HNR1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €149.35 ($175.70).

Hannover Rück SE has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €130.87 and a 200-day moving average price of €142.50.

Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

