Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €167.00 by Morgan Stanley

Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €167.00 ($196.47) target price by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HNR1. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €149.35 ($175.70).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €130.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €142.50. Hannover Rück SE has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

