Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) vs. KB Home (NASDAQ:KBH) Head to Head Review

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) and KB Home (NYSE:KBH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Harbor Custom Development alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Harbor Custom Development and KB Home, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Custom Development 0 0 0 0 N/A KB Home 2 6 5 2 2.47

KB Home has a consensus target price of $40.40, indicating a potential upside of 19.00%. Given KB Home’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KB Home is more favorable than Harbor Custom Development.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.4% of KB Home shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of KB Home shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Harbor Custom Development and KB Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Custom Development N/A N/A N/A KB Home 6.89% 12.68% 6.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harbor Custom Development and KB Home’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Custom Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KB Home $4.55 billion 0.68 $268.77 million $2.85 11.91

KB Home has higher revenue and earnings than Harbor Custom Development.

Summary

KB Home beats Harbor Custom Development on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects. The company was formerly known as Harbor Custom Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Custom Development, Inc. in August 2019. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gig Harbor, Washington.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers. It also offers financial services, such as insurance products and title services. It has operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington. The company was formerly known as Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation and changed its name to KB Home in January 2001. KB Home was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.