Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harsco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. Harsco has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.45.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Harsco had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harsco in the third quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Harsco by 217.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Harsco by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

