HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells $157,751.88 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $157,751.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,964 shares in the company, valued at $493,161.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE HCA opened at $136.09 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $151.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.82 and a 200-day moving average of $117.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HCA. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.55.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.