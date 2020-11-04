HCI Group (HCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. HCI Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $80.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.32 million. On average, analysts expect HCI Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI stock opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. HCI Group has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $62.93. The stock has a market cap of $385.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.