Head-To-Head Contrast: Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) & Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI)

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) and Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Energy Focus alerts:

11.8% of Energy Focus shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Energy Focus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energy Focus and Applied UV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Focus $12.70 million 1.78 -$7.37 million ($3.00) -2.32 Applied UV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Applied UV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Energy Focus.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Energy Focus and Applied UV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Focus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Applied UV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energy Focus currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 330.42%. Given Energy Focus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Focus is more favorable than Applied UV.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Focus and Applied UV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Focus -52.60% -91.13% -30.14% Applied UV N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Energy Focus beats Applied UV on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies. The company also provides commercial products comprising direct-wire TLED replacements for linear fluorescent lamps; commercial Intellitube TLED replacement for linear fluorescent lamps; LED fixtures and panels for fluorescent replacement or high-intensity discharge replacement in low-bay and high-bay applications; LED down-lights; LED dock lights and wall-packs; LED vapor tight lighting fixtures; LED retrofit kits; and RedCap emergency battery backup TLEDs. It sells its products to military maritime, industrial, and general commercial markets through direct sales employees, independent sales representatives, electrical and lighting contractors, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Fiberstars, Inc. and changed its name to Energy Focus, Inc. in May 2007. Energy Focus, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, Ohio.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc. engages in the development and acquisition of technology that address infection prevention in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, and residential markets. Its products utilize disinfection technology that applies the power of narrow-range light (UVC) to destroy pathogens thoroughly and automatically. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Mount Vernon, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.