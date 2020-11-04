Head-To-Head Contrast: Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) vs. Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT)

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) and Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Core Molding Technologies and Myers Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Molding Technologies -2.54% -1.42% -0.71% Myers Industries 7.46% 15.04% 7.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Core Molding Technologies and Myers Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Molding Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Myers Industries 0 2 0 0 2.00

Myers Industries has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.88%. Given Myers Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Myers Industries is more favorable than Core Molding Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.1% of Core Molding Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Myers Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Core Molding Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Myers Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Core Molding Technologies and Myers Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Molding Technologies $284.29 million 0.27 -$15.22 million N/A N/A Myers Industries $515.70 million 1.09 $24.33 million $0.78 20.05

Myers Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Core Molding Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Core Molding Technologies has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myers Industries has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Myers Industries beats Core Molding Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology. It serves various markets, including medium and heavy-duty truck, marine, automotive, agriculture, construction, and other commercial products in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Core Materials Corporation and changed its name to Core Molding Technologies, Inc. in August 2002. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets. It serves industrial manufacturing, food processing, retail/wholesale products distribution, agriculture, automotive, recreational vehicles, marine vehicles, healthcare, appliance, bakery, electronics, textiles, consumer, and other markets under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands directly, as well as through distributors. The Distribution segment engages in the distribution of tools, equipment, and supplies for tire, wheel, and undervehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles; and manufacture and sale of tire repair materials and custom rubber products, as well as highway marking tapes. This segment serves retail and truck tire dealers, commercial auto and truck fleets, auto dealers, general service and repair centers, tire retreaders, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

