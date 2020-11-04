Head to Head Review: Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) and Voyager Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:VYGR)

Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) and Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Innate Pharma has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.8% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Innate Pharma and Voyager Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innate Pharma 0 1 0 0 2.00 Voyager Therapeutics 0 3 7 0 2.70

Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $17.22, suggesting a potential upside of 59.76%. Given Voyager Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Voyager Therapeutics is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Innate Pharma and Voyager Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A Voyager Therapeutics -60.61% -66.46% -17.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innate Pharma and Voyager Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innate Pharma $96.12 million 3.02 -$23.25 million N/A N/A Voyager Therapeutics $104.39 million 3.87 -$43.60 million ($1.21) -8.91

Innate Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Voyager Therapeutics.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics beats Innate Pharma on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Its products also include IPH61, a bispecific NK cell engager, a preclinical solution for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers; IPH43, a program that is in preclinical trial to develop anti-MICA/B therapeutic antibody in oncology; Avdoralimab/IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; and IPH5301, a CD-73-blocking antibody that is in preclinical trial for restoring a pro-inflammatory microenvironment. Innate Pharma S.A. has licensing and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Sanofi; and co-development and license agreement with MedImmune. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia; and alpha-synuclein program for synucleinopathies, Parkinson's disease, Lewy Body Dementia, and multiple system atrophy. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with the University of Massachusetts; and ClearPoint Neuro, Inc., as well as collaborations with Brammer Bio and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies to support the development of its gene therapy programs. It also has a collaboration and license agreement with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy products. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

