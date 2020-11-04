Head-To-Head Review: Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) & Stamford Industrial Group (NYSE:SIDGQ)

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) and Stamford Industrial Group (OTCMKTS:SIDGQ) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.4% of Mayville Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Mayville Engineering shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of Stamford Industrial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mayville Engineering and Stamford Industrial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mayville Engineering 0.28% 0.55% 0.30% Stamford Industrial Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Mayville Engineering has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stamford Industrial Group has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mayville Engineering and Stamford Industrial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mayville Engineering $519.70 million 0.39 -$4.75 million $1.11 9.17 Stamford Industrial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Stamford Industrial Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mayville Engineering.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mayville Engineering and Stamford Industrial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mayville Engineering 0 0 2 0 3.00 Stamford Industrial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mayville Engineering currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.77%.

Summary

Mayville Engineering beats Stamford Industrial Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers; and manufactures stamped and fabricated metal products. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Mayville, Wisconsin.

About Stamford Industrial Group

Stamford Industrial Group, Inc. manufactures steel counterweights and structural weldments. The company sells its products primarily in the United States to original equipment manufacturers of certain construction and industrial related equipment. Its products include aerial work platforms, cranes, elevators and material handling equipment. Stamford Industrial Group was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

