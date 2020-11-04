Healthcare Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCO) Major Shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. Acquires 50,000 Shares

Healthcare Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCO) major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,280,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. bought 172,426 shares of Healthcare Merger stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,724,260.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCO opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. Healthcare Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $12.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Healthcare Merger stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned about 0.35% of Healthcare Merger as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Healthcare Merger

Healthcare Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

