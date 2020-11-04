Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 350,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In related news, Director James G. Pratt purchased 10,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $244,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $9,792,382.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 35.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 77.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 84.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 18,295.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.14.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $162.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

