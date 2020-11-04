Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HTLF. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

HTLF stock opened at $34.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.97 per share, for a total transaction of $107,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,341.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.01 per share, for a total transaction of $66,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 388.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 1,613,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 728.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.8% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 249.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

