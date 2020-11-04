Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HTLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Heartland Financial USA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $34.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 19.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.01 per share, for a total transaction of $66,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Engel bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.97 per share, with a total value of $107,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,341.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 22.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 937,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,352,000 after acquiring an additional 171,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after buying an additional 55,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,157,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after buying an additional 31,166 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 14.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 224,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 28,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 12.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after buying an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

