Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Short Interest Up 15.7% in October

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,190,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 7,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of HL stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $6.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hecla Mining news, VP David C. Sienko sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $450,750.00. Also, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $208,600.00. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $700,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 4,334,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 93,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

