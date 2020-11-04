Helios Technologies, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Helios Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.95.

Several other research firms have also commented on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helios Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.49. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $49.49.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at $89,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $127,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,474.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,545 shares of company stock worth $268,236 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

