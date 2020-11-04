Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Helios Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.40.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $118,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,201.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,545 shares of company stock worth $268,236 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 46.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

