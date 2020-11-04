HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) received a €68.00 ($80.00) price target from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €54.57 ($64.20).

HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) stock opened at €46.80 ($55.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion and a PE ratio of 41.16. HelloFresh SE has a 52-week low of €14.30 ($16.82) and a 52-week high of €56.40 ($66.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is €46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.53.

HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

