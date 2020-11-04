Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.08.

Henry Schein stock opened at $60.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.03. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 33.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.5% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

