Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HSIC. ValuEngine lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $60.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average is $61.03. Henry Schein has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.35%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 33.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 3.5% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Henry Schein by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

