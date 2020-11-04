Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $782.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 5.13%. Research analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Heritage Financial by 43.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Heritage Financial by 341.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

