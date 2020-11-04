Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of HSBI stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Company Profile

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services primarily in North and South metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. It offers checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; personal loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, term loans, small business administration loans, accounts receivable financing, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services.

