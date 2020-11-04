Heska (HSKA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Heska to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $45.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.94 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. On average, analysts expect Heska to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HSKA opened at $116.41 on Wednesday. Heska has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $122.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.26.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 13,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total transaction of $1,480,067.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,477.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $109,063.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,124 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,509.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,192 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSKA. BidaskClub upgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Heska from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Heska from $90.00 to $116.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.42.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

