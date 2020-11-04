Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth $47,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Hess by 37.5% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Hess by 35.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hess by 12.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $74.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HES. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $253,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

