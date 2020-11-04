Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 193,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 94,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.