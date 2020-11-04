Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. 140166 lifted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hibbett Sports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $55.96. The stock has a market cap of $649.68 million, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.80. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $441.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 30,236 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,029,838.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,698.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,927 shares of company stock worth $1,549,387 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at $123,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 635.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 75.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 18.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

