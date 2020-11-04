Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Short Interest Down 14.0% in October

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 581,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $88.47 on Wednesday. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

HRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.29.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $502,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,550.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 42.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth $350,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 23.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 105,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after buying an additional 52,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.