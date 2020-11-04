Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HRC. Raymond James cut their target price on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.29.

NYSE HRC opened at $88.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.63. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $502,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,550.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRC. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Hill-Rom by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 859,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,813,000 after purchasing an additional 595,395 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 2,812.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 471,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,712,000 after buying an additional 454,880 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,141,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $235,116,000 after buying an additional 402,960 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $136,877,000 after purchasing an additional 258,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,185,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

