Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on November 20th

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th.

Home Bancorp has increased its dividend by 104.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Home Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

Shares of HBCP opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $241.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 15.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

HBCP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Home Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

In related news, Director Ann Forte Trappey purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $49,001.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,001. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

