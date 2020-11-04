Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Receives $34.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

HBCP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Home Bancorp stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77. The company has a market cap of $241.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 5.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

In other news, Director Ann Forte Trappey bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,001.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,001. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 530.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 101.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 51.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

