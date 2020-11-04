Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HOMB. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 130.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 627.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

