HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

HTBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on HomeTrust Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson began coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Shares of HTBI stock opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 13.68%. Equities research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

In related news, Director Richard Tyrone Williams acquired 2,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $27,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,726.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hunter Westbrook acquired 3,500 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,490.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,000 shares of company stock worth $127,880 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 28.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 130.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 46,518 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

