Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.29.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average of $60.76. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $86.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 29,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $2,240,677.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 8,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $703,530.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,495 shares of company stock worth $10,923,608. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 723.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,955,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,803 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,288,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,093,000 after buying an additional 1,317,555 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth about $67,938,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 81.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,007,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,583,000 after buying an additional 900,544 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth about $46,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

