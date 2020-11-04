Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS HWDJF opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.