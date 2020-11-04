Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $12,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,056,304,000 after buying an additional 1,755,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Humana by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,438,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,435,158,000 after acquiring an additional 627,841 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $135,712,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Humana by 569.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 342,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,835,000 after acquiring an additional 291,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Humana by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,446,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,823,000 after acquiring an additional 167,297 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.43.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $423.43 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $449.43. The stock has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $416.24 and a 200-day moving average of $399.02.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

