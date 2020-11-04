Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 134.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 194,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 111,166 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 165,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $586,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $2,257,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,573,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 46,708 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.