Huntington National Bank Acquires 899 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steginsky Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% during the third quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC now owns 98,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 181,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,650,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 166.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $311.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.56.

MLM stock opened at $276.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $281.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $96,890.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $156,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

