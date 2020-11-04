Huntington National Bank Boosts Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 150.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in ASML by 241.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 382.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock opened at $372.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $409.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $374.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $1.4095 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.60.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.