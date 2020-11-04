Huntington National Bank Boosts Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. FMR LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,137,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,983,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,470,000 after purchasing an additional 482,537 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 415,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 30,236 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 14.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 82,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.25 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.