Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,570,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,123,342,000 after purchasing an additional 889,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,060,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,919,000 after buying an additional 87,307 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,548,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,909,000 after buying an additional 778,902 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 17.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,342,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,216,000 after buying an additional 1,380,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,894,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,117,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

