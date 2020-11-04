Huntington National Bank Buys 34 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 638 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in ANSYS by 101.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 706,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,572,000 after purchasing an additional 355,345 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 30.1% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 609,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,886,000 after buying an additional 141,108 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,641.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,938,000 after buying an additional 126,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 63.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,931,000 after buying an additional 118,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth $27,826,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra raised ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $315.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.07 and a 12 month high of $357.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.73.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total transaction of $147,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $776,415.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,301. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

