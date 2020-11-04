Huntington National Bank Buys 688 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Timken were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in The Timken by 57.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in The Timken by 158.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in The Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Timken from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Timken in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on The Timken in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

In other news, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 78,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $4,390,042.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,718,932.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 7,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $425,090.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,172.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,141 shares of company stock worth $6,561,102 over the last ninety days. 11.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TKR opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.02. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

