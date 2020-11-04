Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Toro were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,314,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,267,000. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,697,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,968,000 after acquiring an additional 219,860 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in The Toro by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,156,000 after buying an additional 181,652 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 8,383 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $673,825.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 76,800 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $6,351,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,487,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,145 shares of company stock valued at $8,783,617. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.19.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.58 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

TTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Secur. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

