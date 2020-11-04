Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the third quarter worth $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Xylem in the third quarter worth $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $91.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.11. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $93.14.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XYL. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

In other news, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $81,506.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,711.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock worth $3,657,008 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.