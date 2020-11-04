Huntington National Bank Grows Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in PulteGroup by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 128,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in PulteGroup by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 49,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 23,780 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,856.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average of $38.87. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $49.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

