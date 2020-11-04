Huntington National Bank Grows Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.93. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4959 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 61.20%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.